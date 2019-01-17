Cemtrex receives non-compliance notification from Nasdaq

Jan. 17, 2019 5:20 AM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX)CETXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Cemtrex (CETX) received a notification letter from Nasdaq notifying that the company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement as the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock listed on Nasdaq was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days
  • The Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, or until July 8, 2019, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during which the stock will continue to list on the Nasdaq.
  • Source: Press Release
