Futures point to weaker open

U.S. stock index futures are dipping into the red, down 0.3% , but quarterly reports today from Netflix, Morgan Stanley and others may be able to turn trading sentiment around.

The results come after Netflix this week said it would raise its U.S. monthly subscription prices and as investors bet bank profits will continue to lead markets.

According to FactSet, firms in the S&P 500 are projected to report earnings growth of 11% Y/Y during the Q4 earnings season.

Oil is up 0.5% at $52.05/bbl, gold is flat at $1294/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.71%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV