OPEC oil production falls in December
- Delivering a bullish signal to the oil market, OPEC got a jump on its output cut deal in December.
- Led by declines in Saudi production, oil supplies from the group plunged by 751K barrels per day to nearly 31.6M bpd, according to independent figures cited by OPEC in its monthly report.
- The deal with Russia and nine other nations will also keep 1.2M barrels per day off the market starting this month.
- Crude futures -0.7% to $51.93/bbl.
- ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI