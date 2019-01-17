Signet Jewelers disappoints in holiday quarter
Jan. 17, 2019
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reports same-store sales were down 1.3% during the nine-week holiday period.
- The retailer revises Q4 same-store sales guidance to a range of -1.6% to -2.5%. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $3.77 to $3.92 vs. $4.44 consensus.
- Looking ahead to FY19, Signet anticipates flat same-store sales and EPS of $3.53 to $3.69.
- CEO update: "Our holiday season performance fell short of our expectations. Early improvements in refreshed merchandise assortment, digital marketing and OmniChannel were more than offset by larger than expected declines in legacy product lines. In addition, the competitive promotional environment we saw early in the season intensified in December and, despite our increased promotional investments, we experienced reduced traffic during key December gifting weeks. Combined with higher than expected credit costs, these factors negatively impacted our profitability."
