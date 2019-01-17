KeyCorp Q4 shows loan growth, strong credit quality
Jan. 17, 2019 7:24 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)KEYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q4 adjusted EPS of 48 cents beats consensus of 47 cents.
- Compares with 45 cents in Q3; Q4 2017 EPS of 17 cents including notable items of 19 cents.
- Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney notes that credit quality remains strong and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.27% are below KEY's target range and non-performing loans declined $100M from Q3.
- Q4 net-loan charge-offs were 0.27% of average total loans, unchanged from Q3 and vs. 0.24% in Q4 2017.
- Net interest income of $1.01B rose 1.5% from $993M in Q3 and 5.9% from $952M in Q4 2017.
- Q4 net interest margin from continuing operations of 3.16% vs. 3.18% in Q3 and 3.09% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 average loans $89.3B vs. $88.5B in Q3 and $86.0B in the year-ago period.
- Key Community Bank income from continuing operations of $261M rose 8.3% from Q3 and 72% from Q4 2017; Key Corporate Bank income from continuing operations of $215M rose 8.0% from Q3 and fell 3.6% from Q4 2017.
- Common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.92% vs. 9.95% in Q3 and 10.16% in Q4 2017.
- Book value at Dec. 31, 2018 of $13.90 vs. $13.33 at Sept. 30, 2018.
