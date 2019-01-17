KeyCorp Q4 shows loan growth, strong credit quality

Jan. 17, 2019 7:24 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)KEYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY Q4 adjusted EPS of 48 cents beats consensus of 47 cents.
  • Compares with 45 cents in Q3; Q4 2017 EPS of 17 cents including notable items of 19 cents.
  • Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney notes that credit quality remains strong and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.27% are below KEY's target range and non-performing loans declined $100M from Q3.
  • Q4 net-loan charge-offs were 0.27% of average total loans, unchanged from Q3 and vs. 0.24% in Q4 2017.
  • Net interest income of $1.01B rose 1.5% from $993M in Q3 and 5.9% from $952M in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net interest margin from continuing operations of 3.16% vs. 3.18% in Q3 and 3.09% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 average loans $89.3B vs. $88.5B in Q3 and $86.0B in the year-ago period.
  • Key Community Bank income from continuing operations of $261M rose 8.3% from Q3 and 72% from Q4 2017; Key Corporate Bank income from continuing operations of $215M rose 8.0% from Q3 and fell 3.6% from Q4 2017.
  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.92% vs. 9.95% in Q3 and 10.16% in Q4 2017.
  • Book value at Dec. 31, 2018 of $13.90 vs. $13.33 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Previously: KeyCorp beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.