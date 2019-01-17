Wells Fargo upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to an Outperform rating on a confident view of the theme park operator's turnaround strategy,

Analyst Timothy Conder thinks SeaWorld's 2020 EBITDA goal of $475M to $500M is reasonable and expects improving free cash flow to support capital allocation.

"Shares deserve a modestly expanded multiple from the low end of a normalized historical 8.2x-11.2x EV/EBITDA range given strong consistent execution of the turnaround strategy." writes Conder.

Wells assigns a price target of $32 to SeaWorld.

Shares of SeaWorld are down 11.4% over the last 90 days.