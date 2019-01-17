Husky drops bid for MEG Energy after lack of strong shareholder support

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) says it will drop its hostile takeover bid for MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) after its minimum tender threshold was not achieved before yesterday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

Husky also cites “several negative surprises” since its September offer, including Alberta’s imposition of government mandated production cuts and a lack of meaningful progress in advancing Canadian oil pipeline projects.

Husky had offered to buy its Canadian rival for C$11/share in cash or 0.485 of a Husky share, and reportedly was expecting to secure 50%-plus support from MEG’s shareholders for the offer.

“Given the outcome of the tender process, Husky will continue to focus on capital discipline and the delivery of the five-year plan we set at our Investor Day in May 2018,” Husky CEO Rob Peabody says.