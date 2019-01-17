Seeking Alpha
Healthcare  | On the Move

Zafgen's ZGN-1061 shows positive action in mid-stage T2D study; shares up 26% premarket

|About: Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)|By:, SA News Editor

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) announces positive results from the second cohort in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MetAP2 inhibitor ZGN-1061 in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Results at week 12 showed that treatment with the 1.8 mg dose substantially improved A1C levels compared to the 0.9 mg dose with notable weight loss.

The reductions in A1C were statistically significant for both doses compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete results from cohort 2 will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Shares are up 26% premarket on light volume.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ZFGN