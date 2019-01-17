Mixed results from Fastenal after dividend hike

Excluding tax and other charges, diluted net earnings per share would have been $0.60 in Q4 vs. $0.45 a year earlier, marking an increase of 34.9%.

Daily sales of fastener products grew 18.1%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 65.6% of sales and grew 14.6% on a daily basis.

Signed 4,980 industrial vending devices, an increase of 16.7% over Q4 of 2017, resulting in an installed device count of 81,137, an increase of 13.6% over December 31, 2017.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) also signed on 67 new Onsite locations compared to 57 signings in the Q4 of 2017, an increase of 17.5%.

Q4 results