High-yield on track for big January

Jan. 17, 2019 7:39 AM ETHYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, NHS, CIF, ARDCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • According to Bloomberg, junk bonds have already returned 3.45% this month, which would be the best January in several years. Drilling down further, CCC paper has returned 4.575%, the finest performer in fixed income.
  • The rally has issuers feeling their oats, with BB-rated DCP recently boosting its price and more than doubling the offering size to $325M. Still, issuance is sluggish - this was only the 2nd deal that's priced this month.
