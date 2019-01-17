High-yield on track for big January
- According to Bloomberg, junk bonds have already returned 3.45% this month, which would be the best January in several years. Drilling down further, CCC paper has returned 4.575%, the finest performer in fixed income.
- The rally has issuers feeling their oats, with BB-rated DCP recently boosting its price and more than doubling the offering size to $325M. Still, issuance is sluggish - this was only the 2nd deal that's priced this month.
- ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, NHS, CIF, ARDC