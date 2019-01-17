Lipocine's LPCN 1144 shows positive action in liver fat study; shares up 125% premarket
Jan. 17, 2019
- Thinly traded nano cap Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is up 125% premarket on robust volume following its announcement of encouraging data from an open-label single-arm study evaluating NASH candidate LPCN 1144 in 36 hypogonadal males with at least 10% baseline liver fat.
- Interim data on seven patients with average baseline liver fat of 21% showed an absolute reduction from baseline of 7.6% and a 38% relative reduction. The responder rate was 86% (n=6/7) (defined as at least a 4.1% absolute reduction in liver fat) and 71% (n=5/7) with a 29% absolute reduction criterion.
- No new safety signals were observed.
- 16-week data should be available later this quarter.
- LPCN 1144 is an oral prodrug of what the company says is "bioidentical" testosterone.