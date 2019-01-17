TSMC's dire guidance weighs on chips

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reports Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue guidance. But its Q1 guidance has revenue of $7.3B to $7.4B, down 14% in the largest revenue drop in a decade.

For the full year, TSMC expects revenue to grow 1% to 3% compared to last year's 6.5%.

TSMC cites the sudden drop in high-end smartphone sales, which caused "quite a lot" of inventory congestion. The company expects weak demand to continue until new smartphones launch in 2H19.

Key quote: “Due to the macro economic outlook in 2019, we are tightening this year’s capital spending by several hundred million dollars to a level of between $10-$11 billion.”

TSMC is down 1.5% premarket. Peer STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) drops 1.6% , Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) sags 0.6% , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dips 0.9% , and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) drops 0.7% .

