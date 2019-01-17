PPG -3% after warning of slower H1 growth; Q1 guidance misses consensus
Jan. 17, 2019
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -3.1% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, as it warns H1 2019 results will be affected by cost inflation carried over from 2018, unfavorable foreign currency translation and "modestly lower" sales volumes.
- PPG issues downside guidance for Q1, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.18-$1.23 vs. $1.42 analyst consensus; for FY 2019, it forecasts EPS increasing 7%-10% to $6.33-$6.51 vs. $6.48 consensus with revenues rising 3%-5% (constant currency) to $15.84B-$16.14B vs. $15.82B consensus.
- Q4 revenues were in line with expectations but fell 1% Y/Y to $3.65B, as higher selling prices failed to offset lower sales volume and unfavorable foreign exchange rates; sales rose 2% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.
- The company says it plans to complete the strategic review of its business portfolio, including a potential combination or separation of the architectural and industrial coatings businesses, by the end Q2.
- Activist shareholder Trian Fund Management has called for PPG's breakup and the departure of CEO Michael McGarry.