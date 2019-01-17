Passive investing movement gained steam last year - Morningstar

The world is mourning the death of John Bogle, but the movement he helped start continued in force last year.

According to Morningstar, a full $174B was pulled from active U.S. equity funds in 2018, while $207B moved into passive U.S. equity funds.

Naturally, it was two Vanguard funds which saw the largest inflows last year - the Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index (MUTF:VTIAX) drew $50.2B, and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (MUTF:VTSAX) $49.2B.

ETF versions of the above-two funds are VXUS and VTI.

Vanguard led fund families as a whole in 2018 with $161B in inflows. Second place went to iShares (NYSE:BLK), with $136B.

Active fund managers of interest include: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB), Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR)