Morgan Stanley -5.7% as market volatility beats up Q4
Jan. 17, 2019
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) slumps 5.7% in premarket trading as Q4 adjusted EPS of 73 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 89 cents as the quarter's market swings dented results in fixed income sales and trading.
- Compares with $1.17 in Q3 and 84 cents in Q4 2017.
- Q4 revenue of $8.55B fell from $9.50B in the year-ago quarter; pretax income of $1.86B fell from $2.47B Y/Y.
- Institutional Securities revenue of $3.84B fell 15% Y/Y as lower performance in fixed income sales and trading more than offset strong results in investment banking, especially in M&A advisory.
- Investment Banking revenue of $1.4B, essentially unchanged from a year ago.
- Sales and Trading revenue fell to $2.5B from $2.7B Y/Y, with fixed income sales and trading revenue falling 30% to $564M Y.Y.
- Wealth Management net revenue of $4.14B fell 6.0% from $4.41B a year earlier, with results reflecting a difficult environment, seasonality and certain compensation-related items.
- Investment Management net revenue of $684M rose 7.4% to $637M; AUM of $463B.
- Q4 net interest income of $989M vs $936M in Q3 and $995M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted return on average common equity 7.1% vs. 11.5% in Q3 and 8.6% in the year-ago quarter.
- Book value per common share $42.20 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $40.67 at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Effective tax rate 16.2% vs. 24.4% in Q3 and 73.2% in Q4 2017.
