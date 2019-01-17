Facebook removes Sputnik-linked accounts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announces removing 364 Facebook pages and accounts linked to Russia.

The fake accounts were part of two separate operations with one tracing back to Russian news agency Sputnik.

The campaigns included 289 pages and 75 Facebook accounts that had about 790K followers, organized 190 events that might not have happened, and spent $135K in ad money.

Key quote: "The Page administrators and account owners primarily represented themselves as independent news Pages or general interest Pages on topics like weather, travel, sports, economics, or politicians in Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. Despite their misrepresentations of their identities, we found that these Pages and accounts were linked to employees of Sputnik, a news agency based in Moscow, and that some of the Pages frequently posted about topics like anti-NATO sentiment, protest movements, and anti-corruption."