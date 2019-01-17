BlueMountain slams PG&E bankruptcy move, says company is solvent

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) shareholder BlueMountain Capital challenges the utility's bankruptcy plans, saying "there is overwhelming evidence that PG&E is solvent."

PG&E "has ample liquidity to operate its business; the amount of liabilities remains uncertain and contestable; there are meaningful probabilities of offsets from settlements and cost recovery; and any potential liabilities are payable in the future," BlueMountain says in a letter to PG&E’s board.

BlueMountain, which reported owning 4.3M PG&E shares as of Sept. 30, now owns ~11M shares, WSJ reports.