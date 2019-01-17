BB&T -1.3% as Q4 revenue misses estimate

Jan. 17, 2019
  • BB&T (NYSE:BBT) slides 1.3% in premarket trading even as Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat consensus estimate by a penny.
  • Compares with $1.03 in Q3 and 77 cents in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 total revenue of $2.94B, though, misses consensus of $2.97B; compares with $2.93B in Q3 and $2.87B in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net interest margin 3.49%, up 2 basis points from Q3.
  • Insurance income was $487M, up $39M from prior quarter, and investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions were $139M, up $23M from Q3.
  • Average loans and leases held for investment were $147.5B, up 3.6% on annualized basis compared with Q3, as commercial and industrial loans rose 4.3%, average CRE loans decreased 3.6%, residential mortgage loans up 7.8%, and revolving loans up 17%.
  • Q4 provision for credit losses $146M vs. $138M in Q3.
  • Average deposits were $157.8B vs. $157.3B in Q3.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity of 11.14% vs. 11.69% in Q3 and 9.10% in Q4 2017.
