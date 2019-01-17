Coffee startup looks to zoom past Starbucks

Luckin Coffee is burning millions of dollars to pose a serious challenge to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in China.
The coffee startup has a target to have 4.5K of its small-sized outlets/booths open in the nation, most of them in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.
Luckin execs says the private company is well-funded and not immediately looking to raise capital. Valuation is estimated to be over $2B.
Is there enough room for two chains? Right now, coffee consumption across China per capita trails the levels seen in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong by a huge margin.
SBUX -0.28% premarket to $63.59.
