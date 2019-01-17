Apple launching new low-cost iPads - report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to launch two entry-level iPads in 1H19, according to Digitimes sources.

The devices would update the iPad mini 4 and last year's $329 iPad.

Last fall, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would launch a fifth-gen iPad mini at the company's spring event and that the device would team an upgraded processor with a lower-cost panel.

Digitimes' sources say General Interface Solutions will supply over 40% of the touch solutions for the new iPads while TPK Holding and O-film Technology share the remaining supply.