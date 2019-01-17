Goldman bullish on Insmed in premarket analyst action

  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) initiated with Buy rating and $89 (15% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) initiated with Buy rating and $230 (11% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) initiated with Neutral rating and $51 (5% upside) price target at UBS.
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) initiated with Buy rating and $75 (17% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down a fraction premarket.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) initiated with Neutral rating and $90 (7% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Sell rating and and $73 (9% downside risk) price target at UBS.
  • Labcorp (NYSE:LH) initiated with Buy rating and $169 (28% upside) price target at UBS.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Neutral rating and $134 (8% upside) at UBS.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) initiated with Neutral rating and $8 (5% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 1% premarket.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) initiated with Neutral rating and $23 (4% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) initiated with Buy rating and $45 (13% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) initiated with Sell rating and $70 (3% downside risk) price target at UBS. Shares down 1% premarket.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) initiated with Neutral rating and $42 (5% upside) price target at UBS.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) upgraded to Buy with a $16 (32% upside) at Citigroup citing upside with Galafold. Shares up 3% premarket.
  • Savaria (SIS) (TSE) upgraded to Outperform with a C$17 (16% upside) price target at National Bank.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) upgraded to Outperform with a $16 (60% upside) price target at Wedbush.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) upgraded to Buy with a $35 (51% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs citing upside with Arikayce. Shares up 3% premarket.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 (33% upside) after its NYX-2925 flop. Shares down 5% premarket.
