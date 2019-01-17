MGIC Q4 beats as insurance in force rises, delinquency declines

Jan. 17, 2019 8:35 AM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)MTGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTGadvances 1.0% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted net operating income of 42 cents per share beats average analyst estimate of 39 cents; compares with 43 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Sees insurance in force continuing to increase as a result of strong annual persistency and new business writing and expects number of new mortgage delinquency notices, claims paid, and delinquency inventory to continue to decline.
  • Q4 new insurance written of $12.2B, down from $12.8B in Q4 2017.
  • Insurance in force of $209.7B at Dec. 31, 2018, rose by 1.9% during the quarter and 7.6% from a year ago.
  • Persistency was 81.7% at Dec. 31, 2018 compared with 80.1% at Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Net premium yield was 47.3 basis points vs. 49.3 bps for Q3 and 49.2 bps for Q4 2017.
  • Primary delinquent inventory of 32,898 loans at Dec. 31, 2018 decreased 29% Y/Y.
  • Book value per common share rose 4.6% during the quarter to $10.08.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: MGIC Investment beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Jan. 17)
