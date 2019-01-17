State of the Union from UAL

  • Look no further than the United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) earnings conference call for signs that the economy may be on solid footing.
  • "Despite all the stock market volatility hindering, despite the government shutdown, our business bookings is measured by all large corporate accounts and travel agencies, we're up 11% at slightly higher yield last week," says United President Scott Kirby.
  • While he went on to note that the environment can certainly change going forward, Kirby reminded that the first week of airline bookings is a fairly significant leading indicator for the industry. "It's the largest booking week of the year and the first opportunity to see what's happened with corporate budgets," notes Kirby.
  • The solid read from United falls on top of a good report from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and could signal positive booking trends for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) as well.
  • United Airlines conference call transcript
