TravelCenters soars after deal with Hospitality Properties

TravelCenters of America (NYSEMKT:TA) announces it agreed to acquire certain travel center properties from Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) and amend some leases.

Deal terms: TravelCenters purchase 20 travel centers from Hospitality Properties for $308.2M. The company will continue to lease 179 properties under its five leases with Hospitality Properties. TA's aggregate minimum annual rent due to HPT is to be reduced by $43.1M and the term of each lease is to be extended. Upon completion of TA’s acquisition of the 20 travel centers, the aggregate minimum annual rent due under TA’s five leases with HPT will be reduced to $243.9M. The term of each lease is to be extended by three years.

TA +14.71% premarket to $4.68.

Source: Press Release