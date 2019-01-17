Fortuna Silver reports 5% rise in full-year silver production

Jan. 17, 2019
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) says FY 2018 silver production rose 5% Y/Y to 8.89M oz. while gold production fell 4% to 54.2K oz., but both results topped company guidance; full-year production totaled 12.8M oz. on a silver equivalent basis.
  • FSM says the San Jose mine in Mexico produced 1.72M oz. of silver and 11.8K oz. of gold in Q4, 9% and 4% below budget respectively, while the Caylloma mine in Peru produced 219.2K oz. of silver during the quarter, 5% above budget.
  • For 2019, FSM says San Jose plans to process 1.06M metric tons of ore averaging 247 g/t silver and 1.66 g/t gold, and Caylloma plans to process 535.5K tons of ore averaging 64 g/t silver, 2.53% lead and 3.87% zinc.
