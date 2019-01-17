CorMedix up 16% premarket on positive Neutrolin data

Jan. 17, 2019 8:54 AM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)CRMDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) is up 16% premarket on above-average volume following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, LOCK-IT-100, evaluating its Neutrolin catheter lock solution in hemodialysis patients.
  • Patients in the Neutrolin arm experienced 72% less risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections compared to the heparin control arm, well above the 55% assumed treatment effect. The separation from control was statistically significant (p=0.0034).
  • The study was stopped early since efficacy was demonstrated after an interim analysis. No safety signals were observed.
  • Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.
