Another French bank may shut prop-trading unit: Bloomberg

Jan. 17, 2019 9:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Societe Generale SA (SCGLF, SCGLY) is weighing whether to close its Descartes Trading, its proprietary trading unit, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The news comes a week after rival BNP Paribas shut down its prop-trading operations.
  • Banks' proprietary trading arms make risky bets with shareholders' funds.
  • The unit has struggled to earn profits; SocGen shut the unit's Hong Kong desk toward the end of last year and has pulled back from some trading strategies.
  • An update posted Thursday showed group trading revenue probably fell 20% in Q4 as market volatility erupted.
  • Descarte had EUR 4.1B of assets at the end of 2017, according to filings.
  • Previously: Societe Generale to sell Societe Generale Serbia to OTP Bank (Dec. 20, 2018)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.