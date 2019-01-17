Another French bank may shut prop-trading unit: Bloomberg
Jan. 17, 2019 9:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Societe Generale SA (SCGLF, SCGLY) is weighing whether to close its Descartes Trading, its proprietary trading unit, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The news comes a week after rival BNP Paribas shut down its prop-trading operations.
- Banks' proprietary trading arms make risky bets with shareholders' funds.
- The unit has struggled to earn profits; SocGen shut the unit's Hong Kong desk toward the end of last year and has pulled back from some trading strategies.
- An update posted Thursday showed group trading revenue probably fell 20% in Q4 as market volatility erupted.
- Descarte had EUR 4.1B of assets at the end of 2017, according to filings.
