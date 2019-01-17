Morgan Stanley gets more bullish on PayPal
Jan. 17, 2019
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) price target to $99 from $97 as he sees upside potential after PayPal added eight more Internet retailers in Q4 and 16 for the year.
- PayPal now accepted at 82% of the top 500 Internet retailers vs. 81% last quarter; by contrast Amazon Pay lost 4 merchants, reducing its acceptance to 12% from 13%.
- Faucette rates PayPal as overweight.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- Analyst ratings: 34 buys, 9 holds, 1 sell/underperform; average price target $99.47.
