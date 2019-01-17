Natural Health Trends announces Q4 and FY2018 preliminary revenue estimates, shares down 5.7% premarket
Jan. 17, 2019 9:14 AM ETNatural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)NHTCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) expects total revenue for Q4 to be $41.6M and FY2018 to be $191.9M.
- “In spite of our effective sales initiatives, our preliminary revenue estimate for the fourth quarter of 2018 also reflected the current challenging market conditions of increased global trade tensions, China’s slowing economy and a weaker Chinese currency. Even with these headwinds, the fourth-quarter and full-year orders were roughly flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.
- The Company expects to issue Q4 financial results in mid-February.
- NHTC -5.65% premarket.