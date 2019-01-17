LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) +56% on completing the acquisition of all of the outstanding stock of IIU.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) +49% on positive action in liver fat study.
TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) +20% soars after deal with Hospitality Properties.
CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) +15% on positive Neutrolin data.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) +12% on selling product portfolio Acrotech for as much as $300M.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) +10% on Symjepi launch.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +10% on working prototype of its self-cleaning shunt.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) +9% on updated earnings guidance.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +8% as BlueMountain slams PG&E bankruptcy move.
Zafgen (ZFGN) +7% as shows positive action in mid-stage T2D study.
Now read: Celgene: Still Upside Left After Deal? »