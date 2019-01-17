Shareholder proposal targets Amazon's Rekognition
Jan. 17, 2019 9:19 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor20 Comments
- A shareholder proposal wants to pressure Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to stop offering its Rekognition facial recognition product to government agencies until a civil rights review is completed.
- The proposal was organized by corporate activists Open MIC and filed by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, who belong to a group of Roman Catholic investors.
- The groups want the proposal to receive a vote at the tech giant's spring meeting.
- Previously: Amazon responds to reports of ICE meetings for facial rec tech (Oct. 24, 2018)
- Previously: Lawmakers push Amazon harder for facial rec answers (Nov. 29, 2018)