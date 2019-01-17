Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets, pilots union strike a deal: WSJ
Jan. 17, 2019 9:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) NetJets reaches a new pact with its pilot union that increases pilots' pay and extends their contract for three more years, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The 2,500-member pilot's union ratified the measure in late December with 81%+ voting in favor of the package of amendments that extends the 2015 Collective Bargaining Agreement through 2026.
- The agreement illustrates the shift in labor relations at the company since 2015, when contentious negotiations led to public protests by pilots. NetJets's former CEO stepped down in mid-2015 and current CEO Adam Johnson reached an agreement with the union by the end of the year.
- This time around, negotiations started in late 2018 even though the pilots' existing contract wasn't scheduled to expire until 2023. Under the new contract, pilots who fly more can get paid more using a new compensation structure.