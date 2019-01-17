Gulfport Energy shareholder Firefly Value calls for $500M buyback program

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) shareholder Firefly Value Partners says the company has "massively underperformed" its stock market peers and calls for a $500M share repurchase program and a moratorium on further share issuances.

Firefly, which owns an 8.1% stake in GPOR, says the company's weak performance is "the direct result of poor capital allocation decisions," noting GPOR has "issued large amounts of equity five times over the last five years - each time at lower prices than before."

GPOR's current board "does not possess the necessary skills, experience, or alignment with the company’s stockholders to effectively steer Gulfport’s strategy and maximize long-term shareholder value," according to Firefly.