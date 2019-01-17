More on H.B. Fuller Q4 earnings; FY19 lower than consensus

Jan. 17, 2019 9:39 AM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)FULBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • H.B. Fuller (FUL +1.3%) anticipates FY19 adjusted EPS of $3.15 - $3.45 and adjusted EBITDA of $465M-$485M; organic revenue growth to be ~3%-5% Y/Y, with net revenue growth of ~1%-2% including unfavorable forex impact of ~2%-3%.
  • The company assumes continued challenging macroeconomic conditions in China and globally; US dollar to remain strong and raw materials prices will be generally flat in 2019 as compared to 2018
  • Overall, the company witnessed improved Q4 profitability with adj. gross margin up 150bps to 28.1% driven by pricing gains, raw material sourcing synergies and lower manufacturing costs; adj. EBITDA margin expands ~230bps to 15.7%
  • Repaid $204M of debt and expects debt repayment of $200M in FY19
  • Previously: H.B. Fuller misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Jan. 16)
