WNS +7.3% post Q3 results

Jan. 17, 2019 WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor

  • WNS (WNS +7.3%) reports Q3 revenue increase of 5.8% Y/Y to $195.9M.
  • Operating margin increased 310 bps to 16.7% and adj. operating margin increased 200 bps to 23%, improvement was the result of increased productivity, favorable currency movements net of hedging, and operating leverage on higher volumes.
  • Q3 ended with $215.2M in cash and investments and $75.4M of debt.
  • WNS added 4 new clients in Q3, expanded 6 existing relationships.
  • Global headcount was 38,892 as of December 31, 2018.
  • “Our guidance for the year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 6-8%, or 9-11% on a constant currency basis and currently have over 99% visibility to the midpoint of the range.” said Sanjay Puria, WNS’s CFO.
  • 2019 Guidance: Adj. revenue expected to be $787-799M; ANI is expected between $137-141M & based on a diluted share count of 52.2M shares, the company expects adj. EPADS of $2.62-$2.70.
