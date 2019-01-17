GE -2% as Gordon Haskett sours on GECAS
Jan. 17, 2019 9:48 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor62 Comments
- "While GE Capital Aviation Services (GE -2.3%) is widely considered to be the crown jewel of the GE Capital portfolio... upon closer examination it appears that the GECAS assets could be overstated," Gordon Haskett's John Inch wrote in a research note.
- "Moreover, we do not believe that GECAS would fetch anywhere close to the book value of its assets in a potential sale, while the proceeds to GE could end up a fraction of the sale price."
- "[Any future write-downs] could suggest net proceeds from selling the aircraft leasing business (after paying off associated debt) of potentially zero."
- GECAS had a book value of $40.6B as of the third quarter of 2018.