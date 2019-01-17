Dun & Bradstreet wins UK approval for go-private deal

Jan. 17, 2019 9:49 AM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)DNBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Dun & Bradstreet (DNB +0.4%) has won approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority approving of a change of control tied to the company's go-private transaction.
  • That's the last remaining hurdle to starting a 15-business-day marketing period that should allow the investor group (led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Bilcar, Black Knight, and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners) to complete debt financing.
  • That period's now set to end Feb. 7. The group expects the transaction to close no later than Feb. 11, two business days after that.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.