Dun & Bradstreet wins UK approval for go-private deal
Jan. 17, 2019 9:49 AM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)DNBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB +0.4%) has won approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority approving of a change of control tied to the company's go-private transaction.
- That's the last remaining hurdle to starting a 15-business-day marketing period that should allow the investor group (led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Bilcar, Black Knight, and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners) to complete debt financing.
- That period's now set to end Feb. 7. The group expects the transaction to close no later than Feb. 11, two business days after that.