Stocks edge lower as U.S.-China trade worries resurface
Jan. 17, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Stocks start with modest losses on renewed concerns about trade following news that the U.S. is intent on pursuing criminal charges against Huawei for stealing trade secrets from U.S. companies; Dow -0.2%, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1%.
- Also, media reports say the Trump administration is inclined to impose tariffs on automotive imports.
- European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7%, France's CAC -0.6% and Germany's DAX -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4%.
- In U.S. earnings, Morgan Stanley -5.3% after its Q4 earnings and revenues fell well short of Wall Street expectations.
- Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy (-0.6%) and information technology (-0.3%) weigh on the broader market, while real estate (+0.3%) and materials (+0.3%) outperform in the early going.
- U.S. Treasury prices see some selling at the shorter end of the curve, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.56% while the 10-year yield is flat at 2.73%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.11.
- WTI crude oil -1.2% to $51.69/bbl.