Toyota slowplays all-electric push

Toyota (TM -0.9% ) North American President Jim Lentz said during a recent conference that Tesla (TSLA +0.9% ) is having a negative impact on the company's Prius sales but not Lexus sales.

Overall, Lentz thinks the industry may be getting ahead of itself with electric vehicles, noting that a battle for market share is setting up with the volume numbers not there to support all the new EV models.

"I worry a little bit we are over-stimulated in our belief that (battery) EVs are going to take over the world quickly," Lentz told the audience at the 2019 Automotive News World Congresss.

"No one wants to be left behind, but if I don’t invest enough today to take care of today’s business, I may not have a future," he added.

Toyota is taking a more measured approach than many automakers with pure electric vehicles and is still dabbling with hydrogen cars.