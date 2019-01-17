JPMorgan streamlines CIB exec roles: Bloomberg
Jan. 17, 2019 9:56 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shuffles execs at its corporate and investment bank to streamline the bank's trading and treasury operations, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo sent to employees.
- The biggest change promotes Troy Rohrbaugh to head of global markets where he'll oversee all of fixed-income and equity trading; he had previously been head of macro trading.
- That move will free up Co-President Daniel Pinto to focus more on strategy.
- JPMorgan also cut the size of its CIB management team to 18 from 25.
- Takis Georgakopoulos will head a new wholesale payments group that combines treasury services teams from the consumer and corporate bank; the group will handle cash management, payment solutions, and merchant services.
- Marc Badrichani take a newly formed role as head of global sales and research.
- Joyce Chang also takes a newly created role--chair of research, where she'll focus on building key investor relationships; she rose through the ranks as an analyst covering fixed-income and emerging markets.
