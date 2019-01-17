Honeywell chosen for mega petrochemicals project

Zhejiang Petrochemical is using a range of process technology from Honeywell UOP (HON +0.4% ) for the second phase of an integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Zhoushan.

"This second phase of the complex by itself will process 20M tons per year of crude oil and produce another six million tons per year of aromatics when completed," said Bryan Glover, VP of Process Technology and Equipment.

"It will be the largest crude-to-chemicals complex in the world, with more than 50% of the crude converting to petrochemicals.