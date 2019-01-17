Hitachi to abandon U.K. nuclear project, takes $2.7B writedown
- Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF, OTCPK:HTHIY) confirms it will abandon a planned ¥3T ($28B) nuclear power project in the U.K., dealing a blow to Britain's plans for the replacement of aging plants.
- Hitachi’s Horizon Nuclear Power unit failed to find private investors for its plan to build a plant in Anglesey, Wales, which was expected to provide ~6% of the U.K.’s electricity.
- Hitachi says it has booked a ¥300B (~$2.7B) writedown related to the project.
- Hitachi shares have climbed 13% since the first media reports of a possible suspension last week.