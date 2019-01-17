Lee shareholder Cannell urges ousting boardmembers
Jan. 17, 2019 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)
- In an SEC filing, Lee Enterprises (LEE -1.1%) shareholder Cannell Capital calls for board changes in a pointed letter to shareholders.
- As one of the company's biggest shareholders, Cannell "has been spending its own money to help all the company's injured shareholders," writes principal J. Carlo Cannell.
- "The incumbent board is stale, lethargic and devoid of skin in the game. The stock has declined 95% since 2003 while members of the Board of Directors have transferred wealth to themselves," Cannell continues. "Executive Chairman Mary Junck alone transferred since $43.8 million since 2002 from shareholders’ pockets to her own."
- He says he'll release a series of facts about the board's "intransigence" but says the board will likely dip into Lee's cash to "obfuscate" the facts, before wrapping up "Best Regards!"
- He's urging a vote against incumbents Junck, Herbert Moloney and Kevin Mowbray.
- Cannell's holdings amount to a 4.8% stake, according to the filing.