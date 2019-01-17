Testing phase for GE's vast 12 MW turbine

GE Renewable Energy (GE -1.5% ) has signed an agreement with Future Wind to install the first Haliade-X 12 MW wind turbine prototype in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The initial phase of operations will enable the business to collect data required to get a Type Certificate, which it described as a "key step in commercializing the product in 2021."

When details of the Haliade-X 12 MW turbine were announced in 2018, GE said it would be the world's largest and most powerful offshore turbine.