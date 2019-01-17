Eagle Bancorp -4.4% post Q4 results

Jan. 17, 2019 10:20 AM ETEagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)EGBNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Bancorp (EGBN -4.4%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 3.5% Y/Y to $87.8M.
  • Net interest margin was 3.97%.
  • An annualized return on average assets of 1.90%, an annualized return on average common equity of 14.82%, and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 16.43% and efficiency ratio of 36.09%.
  • Total assets were $8.39B (+12% Y/Y), Total loans were $6.99B (+9% Y/Y), investment portfolio totaled $784.1M (+9% Q/Q) & Total deposits were $6.97B (+19% Y/Y).
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 17% Y/Y, to $1.11B.
  • Tangible common equity ratio was 12.11% & total risk based capital ratio of 16.07%.
  • Previously: Eagle beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jan. 16 2019)
