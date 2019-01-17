Deutsche Bank faces tough choices on merger options
- Deutsche Bank (DB -4.2%) is faced with a number of opposing forces in considering merger partners to bolster its position in the global financial industry.
- Influential government officials want a deal with smaller domestic rival Commerzbank AG to create a national champion with the size and scope to support German exporters around the world, Bloomberg reports.
- Some key regulators though, including the European Central Bank and German banking watchdog BaFin, worry that combining the country's biggest banks--both suffering from weak share prices and low profitability--increase risks.
- Also, Deutsche Bank would need to raise as much as EUR 9B ($10B) to execute a deal with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF).
- The ECB sees a cross-border merger as an opportunity to help integrate Europe's fragmented financial industry.
- Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing favors a European merger but wants time to build up earnings and share price before considering a deal.
- The cross-border merger option would require more clarity on the EU's plans for banking union, which could take a few years. While Deutsche Bank execs concluded a merger with UBS Group (UBS -1.6%) would be the best option among potential European partners, they determined that the time isn't right.
