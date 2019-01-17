Insteel Industries slips 9% post Q1 results
- Insteel Industries (IIIN -9.8%) reported Q1 net sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y to $104.11M, driven by a 28.7% increase in average selling prices that offset a 17.2% decrease in shipments.
- Q1 gross margin declined by 140 bps to 10.5%.
- SG&A expenses increased by 13.4% Y/Y to $6.53M and margin was 6.3% up by 40 bps.
- Net cash used for operating activities was $22.77M, compared to $14.76M cash provided a year ago.
- Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $15.5M as of December 29, 2018.
- Shipments for the quarter were adversely impacted by the unusually wet weather and construction project delays together with an increase in low-priced import competition.
- For remainder of 2019 company expect improved market conditions driven by continued growth in the construction sector and the weather-related deferral of business from the first quarter. And believes the second quarter results, will reflect the usual seasonal slowdown in construction activity.
