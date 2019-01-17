Insteel Industries slips 9% post Q1 results

  • Insteel Industries (IIIN -9.8%) reported Q1 net sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y to $104.11M, driven by a 28.7% increase in average selling prices that offset a 17.2% decrease in shipments.
  • Q1 gross margin declined by 140 bps to 10.5%.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 13.4% Y/Y to $6.53M and margin was 6.3% up by 40 bps.
  • Net cash used for operating activities was $22.77M, compared to $14.76M cash provided a year ago.
  • Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $15.5M as of December 29, 2018.
  • Shipments for the quarter were adversely impacted by the unusually wet weather and construction project delays together with an increase in low-priced import competition.
  • For remainder of 2019 company expect improved market conditions driven by continued growth in the construction sector and the weather-related deferral of business from the first quarter. And believes the second quarter results, will reflect the usual seasonal slowdown in construction activity.
  • Previously: Insteel beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.