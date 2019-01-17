Heartland Financial to acquire Blue Valley Ban for ~94M, and expand its presence in Kansas city

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF -0.9% ) agrees to acquire Blue Valley Ban (OTCQX:BVBC +27.2% ) in an all-stock transaction valued at $93.9M.

BVBC will merge with Heartland’s Kansas-based subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank; the combination of Morrill & Janes Bank and Bank of Blue Valley will create Heartland’s fourth largest bank subsidiary with assets of ~$1.3B and 13 banking centers in Kansas City.

Under the terms of the agreement, each BVBC share will receive 0.3271 Heartland share; based on Heartland’s closing price of $45.45 per share on January 15, 2019, BVBC is valued at ~$14.87/share.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 FY19