Canadian crude surges to trade at smallest discount to U.S. in a decade

Canadian crude prices have rallied to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, as Western Canadian Select has surged 40% since early December, when the Alberta's provincial government forced producers to cut output by nearly 9% in a bid to boost depressed prices.

The government directed the cuts after Canadian crude prices traded at a steep discount to U.S. oil, reaching a record difference of more than $51/bbl in October, but the gap has narrowed to less than $7/bbl, the lowest since March 2009, according to RBC Capital.

Infrastructure bottlenecks in Canada pushed crude inventories sharply higher last year on a lack of pipeline space needed to carry oil from landlocked Alberta to U.S. refineries, which left shippers with few options to sell their crude and weighing on regional prices.

While prices have rebounded, the industry faces the issue of losing money on each barrel of crude they send south; shipping oil from terminals in Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast costs $9-$12/bbl by pipeline and $18-$20/bbl by rail, exceeding the current premium of U.S. crude to Canadian and putting shippers at risk of missing out on profits.

