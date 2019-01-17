Omeros tweaks protocol of late-stage study of OMS721 in IgAN
- Following a meeting with the FDA, Omeros (OMER +1.1%) has changed the primary endpoint of assessment of proteinuria (protein in urine) to 36 weeks from 24 weeks in its Phase 3 clinical trial, ARTEMIS-IGAN, evaluating OMS721 in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) to allow for additional dosing. Also, high-risk patients in the control group will be allowed open-label treatment after one year of blinded therapy.
- Additional Phase 2 data from eight IgAN patients showed a median reduction in proteinuria of 61% from baseline (assessed 31 - 54 weeks post-baseline).
- OMS721 is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) that plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury. It is also in Phase 3 development for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.